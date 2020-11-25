https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck/-fulton-county-sheriff-richard-giardino-

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID policies took another step this Thanksgiving season, with a new 10-person cap on gatherings in private residences among the new set of restrictions. But Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino refuses to enforce them.

Sheriff Giardino joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to explain what governors can and can’t do through executive orders according to the Constitution. And his message couldn’t be clearer: “I’m not against the governor. I’m for the Constitution.”

Watch the video below to catch the conversation:







