FILE PHOTO: A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman during a testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a clinic in Mumbai, India, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

November 26, 2020

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.

India’s coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the United States.

Deaths rose by 524, taking the total to 135,223.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

