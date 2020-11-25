https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/25/ivanka-trump-shares-absolutely-amazing-evidence-that-the-dream-of-donald-trumps-israel-uae-peace-deal-is-becoming-reality-video/

We apologize for missing this yesterday, but don’t let our tardiness diminish its significance.

Ivanka Trump shared this video from anti-BDS activist Amit Deri at a market in Dubai:

Quite literally the fruits of your efforts @realDonaldTrump, Jared and @aviberkow45 ! 👍 pic.twitter.com/p0wOWU96i7 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2020

Chills.

That is so awesome!!!! — 🇺🇲🇺🇲President-Elect ScottyTHTH🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Cp38Scott) November 24, 2020

Well done, everyone! — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) November 24, 2020

Absolutely love it! 👏👏👏 — taraneh rohani (@RohaniTaraneh) November 25, 2020

Never thought I’d see this in my lifetime. It really is amazing. @Btaylor74 did you see this? Something so simple but so meaningful.. https://t.co/CzQ4f3QbG9 — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) November 25, 2020

Absolutely amazing — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) November 25, 2020

Say what you will about Donald Trump’s presidency — and his conduct in the wake of the recent election — but if you try to deny that his success in the Middle East is anything other than remarkable, you’ve let TDS destroy your mind and soul.

And you’re not to be taken seriously.

