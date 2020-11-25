https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/25/ivanka-trump-shares-absolutely-amazing-evidence-that-the-dream-of-donald-trumps-israel-uae-peace-deal-is-becoming-reality-video/

We apologize for missing this yesterday, but don’t let our tardiness diminish its significance.

Ivanka Trump shared this video from anti-BDS activist Amit Deri at a market in Dubai:

Chills.

Say what you will about Donald Trump’s presidency — and his conduct in the wake of the recent election — but if you try to deny that his success in the Middle East is anything other than remarkable, you’ve let TDS destroy your mind and soul.

And you’re not to be taken seriously.

