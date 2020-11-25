https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeopardy-tweet-wheelchair-kenjennings/2020/11/25/id/998847

Just days after being announced as a guest host for “Jeopardy!” Ken Jennings was roundly rebuked for an insensitive tweet in 2014 that he already called an “inept” joke.

Jennings, regarded as the “Greatest of All Time” by “Jeopardy!” reportedly tweeted:

“Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.”

The tweet has been deleted, but the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported he already apologized for the tweet in 2018:

“I never did a public flogging thing for this but I did apologize personally to angry/hurt people who reached out personally. it was a joke so inept that it meant something very different in my head & I regret the ableist plain reading of it!”

“Jeopardy!” has announced Jennings will be the first guest host following the death of Alex Trebek, 80, this year from pancreatic cancer:

“We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family — starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

