https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-biden-gets-1000-viewers-watch-thanksgiving-address-live-got-80-million-votes-hah-complete-joke/

They don’t care how about their how ridiculous their lies appear.

They really don’t care.

Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving Day Teleprompter message on Wednesday.

Only 1,000 people watched his statement live.

What a complete joke!

The Democrat liars want you to believe Joe Biden had 80 million votes this year.

What complete rubbish.

These people have no souls.

WOW! 1000 viewers? Yet, we’re supposed to believe he got 80 million votes? Yeah sure. pic.twitter.com/KJt0k2cQkh — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) November 25, 2020

FYI – The tech giants added hundreds of thousands of views to his video later to pretend people give a damn about this senile, crooked fool.

