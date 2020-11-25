https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/joe-biden-reminds-all-americans-even-ugly-folks-chumps-and-those-who-would-put-yall-back-in-chains-that-were-not-at-war-with-one-another/

Presumed President-Elect Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving message today, and the “unity” candidate who took months to denounce violence in the streets of U.S. cities reminded Americans they’re not at war with one another:

Does Biden’s “we’re not at war with one another” message apply to Trump-supporting “chumps”?



Or the “ugly folks”:

Or to those who will “put y’all back in chains”?



And what about “lying dog-faced pony soldiers”?



But now, “unity and healing!”

If Biden wants to fix a divisiveness problem he should first take a look in the mirror.

