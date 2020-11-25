https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-bidens-first-move-amnesty-for-20-million-illegals/

Joe Biden: Amnesty for 20 Million Illegal Aliens Going to Senate in My First 100 Days

“Some of it’s going to depend on the kind of cooperation I can or cannot get from the United States Congress. But I am going, I made a commitment, in the first 100 days, I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 20 million undocumented people in America.”