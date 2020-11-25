https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/25/jonathan-turley-contemplates-the-michael-flynn-case-under-a-biden-justice-department/

Months ago, it seemed as if Judge Emmet Sullivan was doing everything he could to keep the Michael Flynn case alive until at least the election. Well, we’ve passed the election (sort of) and it looks like there’s a possibility the Biden Justice Department could reinstate the case that was dropped by the Trump Justice Department. George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley looks into it:

No kidding. He’s done everything he can to delay. The option, and it’s a likely one, is that President Trump pardons Michael Flynn — the only downside being that Flynn must be assumed guilty to receive a pardon, and Flynn’s fighting to clear his name.

Turley writes for Fox News:

From the outset, Sullivan’s handling of the case was unsettling and irregular. This should have been a simple sentencing on a simple criminal count. After all, Flynn cooperated with federal prosecutors and even uncooperative witnesses like Alex Van Der Zwaan received only 30 days in prison on a similar charge. However, in his first sentencing hearing, Sullivan blew up the proceedings with a bizarre diatribe.

Using the flag in court as a prop, Sullivan falsely accused Flynn of being an “unregistered agent of a foreign country while serving as the national security adviser” who sold his country out.

Sullivan even suggested Flynn should have been charged with treason, then suggested he might ignore any recommendations and send Flynn to jail when he declared, “I cannot assure you that if you proceed today, you will not receive a sentence of incarceration. I am not hiding my disgust and my disdain.”

“I am not hiding my disgust and my disdain.” Sounds like a level-headed arbiter of justice weighing in on a peaceful transition of power to the Trump administration.

Interesting.

* * *

Update:

This just came across as we were writing this post:

