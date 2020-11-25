https://thehill.com/homenews/media/527649-kamala-harris-stacey-abrams-among-nominees-for-time-magazines-2020-person-of

Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisHarris says she has ‘not yet’ spoken to Pence Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year Mexican president breaks with other world leaders, refusing to acknowledge Biden win until election is finalized MORE and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams are among the list of nominees for Time magazine’s Person of the Year distinction for 2020.

The distinction, which the magazine has been giving on an annual basis since the 1920s, is bestowed upon an individual or group the country thinks has had “the greatest influence on the events of the year—for better or worse.”

The year has been a significant one historically for Harris and the rest country, which, this month, saw the first Black woman, first woman, and first Asian, win election to office as vice president-elect.

Abrams, the former 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee for Georgia, also saw widespread attention this year for for her work mobilizing voters in the Peach State. She took the national spotlight earlier this month when President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris says she has ‘not yet’ spoken to Pence Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year Obama: Republican Party members believe ‘white males are victims’ MORE was projected winner of the state in the presidential race. The instance marked the first time the usually reliably red state voted blue in a presidential race since 1992.

Other nominees for the distinction include Govs. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerKamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year Oregon governor urges hosts to ‘uninvite’ guests Whitmer urges Michigan residents to avoid holiday gatherings with people outside their households MORE (D-Mich.) and Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoMayor of Denver apologizes for holiday travel after advising residents to stay put Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year Denver mayor flies to Mississippi for Thanksgiving after advising against travel MORE (D-N.Y.), who have both garnered national headlines throughout the year for their response to the coronavirus pandemic. The list also includes Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciKamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year Overnight Health Care: Biden team to begin getting COVID briefings | Fauci says he would ‘absolutely’ serve on Biden’s COVID task force | Major glove factories close after thousands test positive for COVID-19 Fauci says he would ‘absolutely’ serve on a Biden coronavirus task force MORE, the country’s top infectious diseases expert, who helped lead the government’s federal response to the outbreak.

Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpUSAID administrator tests positive for COVID-19 Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year DOJ appeals ruling preventing it from replacing Trump in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit MORE also appeared on the list, along with a string of other prominent political figures: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezKamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz trade jabs over COVID-19 relief: People ‘going hungry as you tweet from’ vacation Biden Cabinet picks largely unify Democrats — so far MORE (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHarris says she has ‘not yet’ spoken to Pence Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year Feinstein departure from top post sets stage for Judiciary fight MORE (R-Ky.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenKamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year Mnuchin to put 5B in COVID-19 relief funds beyond successor’s reach No, the government cannot seize, break or ‘bypass’ pharmaceutical patents — even for COVID-19 MORE (D-Mass.) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

As of Wednesday, Fauci and essential workers are tied with the highest percentage of yeses, with both securing 81 percent. Harris so far has notched 68 percent in yeses and Biden has gotten 64 percent for the same. Black Lives Matters activists have also captured 61 percent in yeses so far while Abrams has secured 59 percent.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated how Time’s “Person of the Year” is chosen.

