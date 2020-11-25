https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/11/25/live-at-330pm-eastern-vip-gold-live-chat-with-kruiser-preston-vodkapundit-n1172401

Holiday greetings from your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit.

What are you thankful for this year?

Wait a minute… VIP Gold Live Chat is your turn to ask us questions, not the other way around.

So join us for a pre-Thanksgiving feast of hot-takes, cold drinks, and lukewarm sentiment.

Just kidding about that last one: We love this stuff, and our VIP Gold members, too.

If you’re not already a VIP member, you can sign up here.

See you then!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

