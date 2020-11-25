http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Zpv6NzrrM7U/live-from-dubai.php
Ivanka Trump credits her dad, President Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and presidential assistant Avi Berkowitz for the “fruits” of Trump’s diplomacy in the Middle East, now derided and disparaged by the clowns and fools appointed to serve in the prospective Democratic administration. Ivanka shares a video posted by Amit Deri, the CEO of the IDF Reservists on Duty organization from a supermarket in Dubai. President Trump has done great good. Let us count the ways. This is fantastic.
Via Rabbi Joshua Borenstein/Israel National News.
Quite literally the fruits of your efforts @realDonaldTrump, Jared and @aviberkow45 ! 👍 pic.twitter.com/p0wOWU96i7
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2020