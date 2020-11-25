https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mattis-hopes-biden-wont-put-america-first/
About The Author
Related Posts
Developing — FBI confirms active criminal investigation into Hunter Biden crime family…
October 30, 2020
Democrat sign ninjas in action…
October 24, 2020
NASA astronaut casts vote from space…
October 25, 2020
7 days and still locked out…
October 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy