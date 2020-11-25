https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/march-trump-bus-tour-demand-election-integrity/

Building on the momentum of the “Million MAGA March,” supporters of the president demanding “election integrity” have planned a bus tour through battleground states beginning Sunday in Florida.

The “March for Trump”, organized by Women for America First, will launch in Palm Beach then wind its way through 16 states, concluding Dec. 12 in Washington, D.C.

The organizers, who plan to hold rallies throughout the tour, noted that on Nov. 14 “hundreds of thousands of American voters traveled to the nation’s capitol and said ENOUGH!”

“Outraged and infuriated by what Joe Biden himself called the ‘most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics,’ these American patriots stood in unity to demand that every legal and legitimate vote be counted,” they said.

“If they can steal this election from President Trump, we’ll never get our freedom back.”

Kylie Jane Kremer of the Women for America First discuss the plan in a video:

Rallies will be held in Ormond Beach, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Wilmington, North Carolina; Morehead City, North Carolina; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta; Nashville, Tennessee; Evansville, Indiana; St. Louis; Des Moines, Iowa; St. Paul, Minnesota; Madison, Wisconsin; Lansing, Michigan; Detroit; Cleveland; Charleston, West Virginia; Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Washington.

The organization has partnered with Mike Lindell of MyPillow fame and the Right Side Broadcast Network to livestream the events.

