Breaking News: NV judge agrees to hear evidence of illegal voting and allow Republicans/Trump campaign to depose those who know about the dirty deeds of campaign 2020. Big News! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/53bbWGD5gY
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 25, 2020
BIG news in Nevada: a Judge has allowed NV Republicans to present findings of widespread voter fraud in a Dec. 3rd hearing. Americans will now hear evidence from those who saw firsthand what happened—a critical step for transparency and remedying illegal ballots. Stay tuned.
— Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) November 25, 2020