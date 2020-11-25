https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/general-flynn-family-releases-statement-presidential-pardon/

President Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon he has pardoned his former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army Ret.) Trump wrote, “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to

@GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

Following the pardon today the Flynn Family released a statement.

From the statement: For four long years, our family and millions of American patriots stood arm-in-arm together with our brother, General Michael T. Flynn, fighting the vicious, deep-rooted corruption of government institutions and vengeful individuals intent on destroying General Flynn and our country… Today, the Flynn family is grateful to President Donald J. Trump for answering our prayers and the prayers of a nation by removing the heavy burden of injustice… May God bless President Trump, his family and all families.

What a great day for the Flynn family.

Finally this innocent man is relieved from his bondage.

