Squad member Ilhan Omar wins this year’s award for “biggest top-of-ticket underperformance by any House incumbent in the country”:

The biggest top-of-ticket underperformance by any House incumbent in the country? Rep. Ilhan Omar (D). Results in #MN05: Biden 328,764 (80%)

Trump 72,323 (18%) Omar (D) 255,920 (64%)

Johnson (R) 102,878 (26%) — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 25, 2020

And it could be the worst of any candidate and not just an incumbent:

In fact, I’m not aware of anywhere near this severe an underperformance for any other House *candidate* in the county, let alone an incumbent. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 25, 2020

Yet, she’s one of the Dems the media like to champion as a voice to listen to:

Give her the gavel you cowards! https://t.co/uk95hhCwrK — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) November 25, 2020

They won’t care though:

Numbers the media won’t notice….unless to decry Islamophobic liberal Democrats? https://t.co/4OlOnPXoiZ — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 25, 2020

And if you voted for Biden/Harris and not Ilhan Omar you’re a racist or something:

1. This doesn’t surprise me. Why? Negative partisanship. @Ilhan has been made 1 of the most infamous Ds by the GOP’s shrewd electioneering shop. She’s the poster-child for white identity politics, white grievance backlash, & the “fear factor” that drives the nativism, xenophobia, https://t.co/AsYoPSrZJC — Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) November 25, 2020

But, to be honest, the 3rd party candidate whose main issue was legalizing weed is a pretty good protest vote:

How many House races in deep blue districts had third party candidates, let alone ones running on popular ideas like legal weed? Probably worth including! pic.twitter.com/evNm4tsuSS — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) November 25, 2020

