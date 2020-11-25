http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/o5d0gPuVFTA/

The family of former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.) released a statement Wednesday evening thanking President Donald Trump for pardoning him, and thanking Americans for their prayers.

Trump pardoned Flynn earlier Wednesday, ending a long legal saga that saw Flynn targeted by the outgoing Obama administration on false suspicions of “Russia collusion.” Flynn, under pressure, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but withdrew his plea when exculpatory evidence emerged. The Department of Justice sought to drop the case, but the judge refused to allow it to do so.

In the statement released by Flynn’s sister, the family said, in part:

Flynn Family Statement To The United States Of America November 25th, 2020~On This Day We Give Thanks To President Trump And Our Great Patriot Family pic.twitter.com/o5oCz7fuUX — Barbara(Flynn)⭐️⭐️⭐️Redgate #WhoLeakedGenFlynn (@BarbaraRedgate) November 25, 2020

For four long years, our family and millions of American patriots stood arm-in-arm together with our brother, General Michael T. Flynn, fighting the visions, deep-rooted corruption of government institutions and vengeful individuals intent on destroying General Flynn and our country in shameful defiance of justice and the Rule of Law. Those individuals have disgraced the United States of America.

Today the Flynn Family is grateful to President Donald J. Trump for answering our prayers and the prayers of a nation…

Let it be heard across this great country and around the world that tyranny will not topple us.

President Trump wished Flynn a “great life” and wished his family a “truly happy Thanksgiving.”

