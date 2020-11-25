http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IqnESQzXm6k/

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has been nominated to be Time magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

The magazine published the list on Wednesday. Perhaps the most notable person listed is President Donald Trump, who was previously named “Person of the Year” in 2016 after winning the presidency.

Whitmer is in the running with:

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos

Rapper Kanye West

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Pope Francis

Singer Billie Eilish

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Prince Harry

Artist Megan Thee Stallion

Vice President Mike Pence

Global warming activist Greta Thunberg, who won in 2019

Artist Bad Bunny

Black Lives Matter activists

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is the only other state level politician in the running.

Like Cuomo, Whitmer has faced backlash from state residents over the heavy-handed nature of her coronavirus-related edicts. And like Cuomo, Whitmer has been met with criticism over her controversial policy of putting virus-infected patients into nursing homes to recuperate.

In June, state Sen. Peter Lucido (R) vowed if he was elected Macomb County prosecutor, he would charge the governor over the deaths of nursing home patients in that county.

Lucido told the No BS News Hour podcast:

If we have the information that supports a conviction, which means I can look down at the data, which is not there, the science, which is not there, and have doctors come to testify to support that the medical decisions that were made here were made unilaterally by one person only — Gretchen Whitmer — you’re damn right he’s going to get charged because she deserves to own up to those deaths in those nursing homes.

Republican state Rep. Matt Maddock recently announced an effort to impeach Whitmer over her handling of the scandal.

He argued if Whitmer had not acted unilaterally, such a disastrous policy would not have been implemented.

“There would have been open debate and discussion on the House floor and in the Senate about whether or not this was a good idea or a bad idea to send people who are Covid-positive into our nursing homes with people who are frail,” Maddock said.

“And I guarantee you this: There would not be one vote on the House or the Senate floor that would have allowed her to do that or thought that was a good idea,” he said, dubbing Whitmer a “Mean Karen.”

“Some of them starved themselves to death,” he said. “They were so depressed, they stopped eating. Many families watched their grandparents and great-grandparents die in a Zoom call. Can you believe that?”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News.

