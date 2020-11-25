https://thehill.com/policy/finance/527575-mnuchin-puts-455b-in-covid-19-relief-funds-beyond-successors-reach

Treasury Secretary Steven MnuchinSteven Terner MnuchinThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Trump OKs transition; Biden taps Treasury, State experience On The Money: Democrats accuse Mnuchin of sabotaging economy in dispute with Fed | Trump administration proposal takes aim at bank pledges to avoid fossil fuel financing | JPMorgan: Economy will shrink in first quarter due to COVID-19 spike Democrats accuse Mnuchin of sabotaging economy in dispute with Fed MORE has moved $455 billion in COVID-19 relief from the Federal Reserve back into the Treasury’s General Fund, making it harder for his successor to access the emergency funding.

Mnuchin said last week that he was shuttering a handful of the Fed’s emergency lending facilities, a move the central bank opposed in a rare critical statement. Those facilities, though little used during the pandemic, were seen as confidence boosters for capital markets.

The amount being returned by Mnuchin was part of a $500 billion allocation in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that President Trump Donald John TrumpMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Republican John James concedes in Michigan Senate race MORE signed into law in late March.

Mnuchin at the time requested the Fed return the funding, which Congress appropriated to cover potential pandemic-related losses, saying the CARES Act set a legal deadline for the facilities to expire by year’s end.

Putting the cash back into the general fund would make it harder for former Fed chair Janet Yellen Janet Louise YellenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – COVID-19 fears surround Thanksgiving holiday Biden: ‘Difficult decision’ to staff administration with House, Senate members Biden Cabinet picks largely unify Democrats — so far MORE, President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Biden says staff has spoken with Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’ MORE‘s reported pick to lead the Treasury Department next year, to deploy the funds, and may require another act of Congress to do so.

Bharat Ramamurti, a former adviser to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden: ‘Difficult decision’ to staff administration with House, Senate members The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Trump OKs transition; Biden taps Treasury, State experience On The Money: Biden to nominate Yellen for Treasury secretary | ‘COVID cliff’ looms | Democrats face pressure to back smaller stimulus MORE (D-Mass.) who now serves as a member of the congressional committee appointed to oversee the funds, called Mnuchin’s move “illegal.”

“This is Treasury’s latest ham-handed effort to undermine the Biden Administration,” he said on Twitter.

Neither the Treasury Department nor the Biden transition team immediately responded to a request for comment.

Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee applauded Mnuchin, saying he was faithfully following the intent and letter of the law.

“Congress’s intent was clear: these facilities were to be temporary, to provide liquidity, and to cease operations no later than the end of 2020,” GOP lawmakers said in a letter spearheaded Committee Chairman Mike Crapo Michael (Mike) Dean CrapoDemocrats accuse Mnuchin of sabotaging economy in dispute with Fed Shelton’s Fed nomination on knife’s edge amid coronavirus-fueled absences Bottom line MORE (Idaho) and Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyAppeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy MORE (Pa.).

“With liquidity restored, we strongly support Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s decision to close these facilities by year-end, as Congress intended and the law requires, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to return unused CARES Act funds to Treasury,” they added.

The GOP senators said Congress could take action to “revive” the facilities if the need arose. But Congress has struggled to pass extensions for key provisions of the CARES Act that expired July 31, and congressional leaders have remained deadlocked over a new coronavirus relief bill for months.

Updated at 1:35 p.m.

