https://www.lifenews.com/2020/11/25/man-who-raped-his-11-year-old-daughter-and-took-her-for-abortion-will-be-released-from-prison/

A West Virginia man who was convicted in the rape of an 11-year-old girl who was forced to abort her unborn baby will be released on probation this fall, according to court documents.

WCHS Eyewitness News reports a Cabell County judge issued a jail release order to Michael J. Adkins, 38, of Ona, on Tuesday. Adkins will serve probation and be confined to his home, according to the report.

Adkins initially was arrested in 2014 on rape charges after authorities said he abused and impregnated his 11-year-old daughter and then forced her to have an abortion; the girl’s stepmother, Amanda Rea Adkins, also was arrested on charges of child neglect.

Authorities said the sexual assaults on the girl took place between October 2010 and February 2011. According to court documents, Adkins took the girl for an abortion on March 16, 2011, after he found out that she was pregnant.

As WSAZ and other local news reports indicated, the abortion facility in Charleston that did the abortion did not report the statutory rape to authorities.

Initially, Adkins received a five- to 15-year prison sentence, but Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell suspended the sentence and placed him on probation. However, Farrell later reversed his decision and reinstated the prison sentence after Adkins was accused of domestic violence while on probation.

Keep up with the latest pro-life news and information on Twitter. Follow @LifeNewsHQ

The pro-life movement has repeatedly documented how abortion facilities fail to report cases of statutory rape and predators using abortions to cover up their crimes.

Abuse often is connected to pregnancy and abortion.Some women and girls are forced or coerced into aborting their unborn babies, while others are abused or killed because they want to protect their babies’ lives.

Forced and coerced abortions frequently are tied to abusive relationships, and, as horrific as they are, they are not uncommon. As LifeNews previously reported, one study found that as many as 64% of post-abortive women say they felt pressure to have an abortion.

LifeNews has been keeping track of stories involving allegations of forced and coerced abortions, as well as abuse connected with women who refuse to abort their unborn babies. They include:

Tennessee – Man Kills His Pregnant Girlfriend and Her Baby After She Refuses to Have Abortion

England – Man Threatens to Slit His Baby’s Throat if His Ex-Girlfriend Didn’t Have Abortion

England – Husband Orders His Wife to Kill Their Unborn Baby in an Abortion

India – Police: Former Officer Rapes Teen Girl, Then Forces Her to Kill Her Baby in an Abortion

Florida – Jeffrey Epstein Rape Victim Says She Was Pressured to Have Abortion

California – U.S. Swim Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse, Pressuring Girl into Abortion

Pennsylvania – Man Allegedly Used Abortion Pills to Hide Sexual Abuse of Daughter and Stepdaughter When They Got Pregnant

India – Woman’s Parents Allegedly Strangle Her to Death After She Refuses to Kill Her Baby in an Abortion

Philippines – Police Officer Charged with Raping Intern, Forcing Her to Abort Her Unborn Child

Uganda – Man Stabs 18 Year-Old Girlfriend to Death After She Refuses to Have Abortion

India – Teacher Rapes 13-Year-Old Student, Then Forces Her to Have Abortion

England – Pastor Raped Multiple Women and Children From His Congregation, Forced Them to Have Abortions

Wales – Man Accused of Brutally Strangling His Pregnant Girlfriend, Demanding She Get an Abortion

Texas – Man Jailed for Life After Killing His Pregnant Girlfriend Because She Wouldn’t Abort Their Baby

California – Man Reportedly Forced His Girlfriend at Gunpoint at Take Drugs to Kill Her Baby in Abortion

Wisconsin – Man Allegedly Slipped Abortion Drugs into Pregnant Girlfriend’s Drink

England – Man Allegedly Tries to Force Girlfriend to Abort Their Disabled Baby: “It Would be Cruel to Have a Baby Like That”

Indiana – Teen Kills Pregnant Girlfriend After She Waited Too Long to Get Abortion: “I Took Action, I Took Her Life”

Tennessee – Man Kills Girlfriend and 4-Month Old Baby, She Refused to Abort So He Could Escape Child Support

New York – Attacker Kills Woman 5 Months Pregnant, New York’s New Abortion Law Says Her Baby Isn’t a Human Being

Utah – Man Reportedly Killed His Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend Because She Refused to Have Abortion

Virginia – Doctor Convicted of Spiking Pregnant Girlfriend’s Drink with Abortion Drugs

Hawaii – Man Stabs His Girlfriend More Than Two Dozen Times Because She Refused an Abortion

California – Man Hired Hitman to Kill His Girlfriend and Unborn Son Because She Refused Abortion

Florida – Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Tricking Pregnant Girlfriend into Taking Abortion Drugs

Norway – Man Convicted of Killing Unborn Baby after Slipping Abortion Drugs into Girlfriend’s Drink

Indiana – Man Charged with Attempted Feticide for Allegedly Spiking Girlfriend’s Drink with Abortion Herbs

New York – Man Convicted of Attempted Murder after Secretly Giving Girlfriend Abortion Drugs

Pennsylvania – Abortion Doc Allegedly Tried to Force His Girlfriend to Abort Their Baby, Then Beat Her When She Refused

Colorado – Man Uses a Skewer to Force His Girlfriend to Abort After She Refuses Demand to Have an Abortion

Indiana – Man Tries to Force Pregnant Girlfriend to Have Abortion By Poisoning Her Drink

England – Man Jailed for Tying Up His Girlfriend, Forcing Abortion Drugs Into Her Vagina

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

