We’re going to have a lot of hot takes Wednesday now that President Trump has granted Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn a full pardon. As Twitchy reported, straight-news reporter Andrea Mitchell of NBC News didn’t even name Flynn in her tweet; she referred to him only as “the disgraced ex National Security Advisor” and asked, “Who’s next?”

It will be tough, though, to top this hot take from the New York Times editorial board’s Mara Gay. The best part, if you play the clip, is the “Mmmm” from MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace as she enunciates her approval. Gay says we should all be shocked because Flynn’s pardon is a moral outrage, and further went on to paraphrase Martin Luther King by saying, “Never forget that everything that was done in Nazi Germany was illegal.”

Historian? I think not.. — Pura Vida (@No_Manches__) November 25, 2020

Hahaha. Of course. This is getting old. — BadBetty (@d_rowland13) November 25, 2020

Gotta get “Nazi” out of your system by January, so use it often until then.

I guess she missed the memo on uniting as one country… — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) November 25, 2020

I can feel the unity in this — President Elect Ungovernable (@DebbieDoesDC) November 25, 2020

What a hateful fool — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 25, 2020

Not a sane person — Tucker 2024 (@Red_Pilled_2020) November 25, 2020

.@GenFlynn should’ve never been charged! That’s the real crime! — John Stark’s Ghost (@JohnStarkLives) November 25, 2020

Completely unhinged. They are seething. — anon336 (@anon3363) November 25, 2020

No thank you, this isn’t Nazi germany — Eric Rudy (@EricRudy) November 25, 2020

Really, those people are seriously messed up. — Sherry Griffith (@griffith_sherry) November 25, 2020

What the hell does that even mean — outoftheshadows (@cyberghostrecon) November 25, 2020

This person is unhinged — Katarek (@gaudemateria) November 25, 2020

Comparing the pardoning of @GenFlynn in any way to Nazi Germany demonstrates a breathtaking level of moral and intellectual bankruptcy. — Larry Hampton (@LarryHampton) November 25, 2020

He didn’t burn books, annex the Sudentanland and Czechoslovia, conquer Western Europe or launch Operation Barbarossa though. You gotta cut him a bit of slack for that? — Jeremy Starmouse (@Jeremy_Starship) November 25, 2020

It was liberals who were burning books this year when J.K. Rowling announced that biological females are women.

Who the hell is she? This man is a retired General who served his country honorably and was the Director of DIA.. — Demond Hunter (@MondoNiceSkillz) November 25, 2020

Obama, by comparison, granted clemency 1,927 times during his eight-year tenure, including 212 pardons and 1,715 commutations. — Rainding (@Rainding1) November 25, 2020

Barack Obama granted clemency to a whole lot of people arrested for firearms violations, usually in connection with drug dealing.

She’s literally insane. — Shark Attack (@shark_attack_4) November 25, 2020

And she has a huge say in what appears in the New York Times every day.

A simple “reeeeeeee “ would’ve been fine — Whiskey Silver (@WhiskeySilver) November 25, 2020

Oh FFS — Kevin Hermes (@bluemangos) November 25, 2020

These are truly sick people and you ain’t seen nothing yet. Watch what happens in the coming 4 years. The “tolerant progressives” — Joel Wolh (@WolhJoel) November 25, 2020

Remember way back in the day when actor Ron Silver announced at Bill Clinton’s inauguration that “those are our planes now”? Wait until these liberal fascists are untethered.

