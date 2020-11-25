https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-mysterious-election-day-spike-gave-biden-nearly-600000-votes-only-3200-for-trump/

EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...