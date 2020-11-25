https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-mysterious-election-day-spike-gave-biden-nearly-600000-votes-only-3200-for-trump/
WATCH: Crowd gasps after finding out that a mysterious spike of votes in Pennsylvania had 600,000 votes for Biden and only 3,200 for @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Sa1n3jpyhf
— Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 25, 2020
#PA #PALegislature #ChainofCustody “What I saw there was a chain of custody, that in all cases, that was broken.”
Mail-ins, drop box, the election day USB card flashdrives: no chain of custody.
They have photos of a guy walking in w baggies of USBs. pic.twitter.com/zbCpexLYp1
— Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) November 25, 2020
EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.