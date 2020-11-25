https://www.theepochtimes.com/nevada-judge-agrees-to-hear-evidence-of-alleged-voter-fraud_3592872.html

A judge in Nevada has agreed to a court date next month to hear from Republicans who allege widespread voter fraud.

First Judicial District Court Judge James Russell set a Dec. 3 evidentiary hearing in the case, which is being presented by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Up to 15 witnesses may be deposed in the case, the judge said on Tuesday.

“The complaint is kind of a very limited nature, challenging basically the machine used in Clark County,” Russell said, the Nevada Independent reported. Jesse Binnall, a Trump campaign lawyer, said the complaint is “far from the main meat of our challenge” and that evidence will come from deposed witnesses.

“We will have whistleblower testimony showing that overnight, the disks that were used to hold votes would magically have votes appear and reappear on the same desk,” he added.

The Trump campaign has alleged there are thousands of instances of provable voter fraud in Nevada, a crucial battleground state that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won by about 23,000 votes.

“We now believe that Donald Trump won Nevada, once you take out the fraud and irregularities,” Binnall said on Fox Business last week.

“And these are instances of dead people voting, people voting in multiple jurisdictions.”

People wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day in Las Vegas, Nev., on Nov. 3, 2020. (John Locher/AP Photo)

Marc Elias, an opposition attorney, has said the lawsuit is “frivolous” and amounts to “fishing for evidence.”

Matt Schlapp, a Trump ally who chairs the American Conservative Union political organization, said on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Tuesday night that the Dec. 3 hearing is “big news.”

“A lot of people in the national media have said, ‘if you have evidence of voter fraud, show it.’ Well, we have thousands and thousands of examples of real people in real-life instances of voter illegality,” he said. “I just think it’s a great step that we’re going to have a chance to present it in court.”

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, added in a tweet that “Americans will now hear evidence from those who saw firsthand what happened—a critical step for transparency and remedying illegal ballots.”

Also on Tuesday, Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy Jr. rejected a request by Republican state Senate candidate April Becker to order a new election.

Another case is set for a hearing on Wednesday. Republican congressional candidate Dan Rodimer is seeking a re-vote in a race he lost by three percent to Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

