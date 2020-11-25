https://www.dailywire.com/news/nevada-judge-says-evidence-of-alleged-fraud-irregularities-can-be-presented

A Nevada judge said Tuesday that the Trump campaign will be allowed to present evidence of alleged voter fraud and irregularities.

Trump officials, the Washington Examiner reports, claim they have enough evidence to potentially overturn the state’s election in President Donald Trump’s favor. The current vote total has Democrat and former VP Joe Biden besting Trump 703,486 to 669,890 votes.

The judge reportedly set a hearing for Dec. 3 and is allowing 15 depositions, the Examiner reported, adding: “[T]he campaign plans to present its evidence that could result in the rejection of tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in Democratic Clark County where Biden ballots outnumbered Trump ballots by 91,000 in unofficial results.”

“BIG news in Nevada: a Judge has allowed NV Republicans to present findings of widespread voter fraud in a Dec. 3rd hearing,” posted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tuesday night. “Americans will now hear evidence from those who saw firsthand what happened—a critical step for transparency and remedying illegal ballots. Stay tuned.”

In a court filing from earlier this month, the Trump team claimed nonresidents and the dead voted in the 2020 election and that signatures on hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots were not verified by human officials, as is required by law, the Examiner highlighted.

The Trump team has yet to demonstrate the claims as of yet, and presumably plan to on Dec. 3.

In a Politifact “fact-check” from earlier this month that was specific to nonresidents voting in Clark County, Nevada, the left-wing site noted that people don’t necessarily have to live in the county in order to vote there: “People who move 30 days before an election can cast a vote in their new state or their old state. A Nevadan who goes to another state for college can also request a ballot,” the site said.

The Trump team also claimed that “they found that officials used a machine to verify signatures, apparently against the rules, and even those machines were plagued with problems,” the Examiner report noted, adding, “The campaign also has testimony from a blind person who claims somebody else voted for her and that she was barred from voting as a result. And they plan to present evidence that Native Americans were offered bribes of TVs and gas cards for their vote.”

“The biggest thing, which is true in all of these states we’re talking about, including in Georgia, where a third of the ballots were cast in the mail, Nevada half of the ballots were cast in the mail, with no legal signature verification — certainly not in Clark County — that is the big treasure trove of illegal balloting in all of these states,” said American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp Tuesday night on Fox News.

“For the first time in this whole tragic story of the 2020 presidential election, a state court has granted Republicans in Nevada and the Trump campaign the ability to present their case of widespread illegal balloting, and to depose up to 15 people who know what went down in Clark County in the state of Nevada,” he continued. “So this is big news. You know, a lot of people in the national media have said, you know, if you have evidence of voter fraud, show it. Well, we have thousands and thousands of examples of real people [and] real-life instances of voter illegality. And I just think it’s a great step that we’re gonna have a chance to present it in court. If we get a fair hearing, I believe the results in Nevada should be switched.”

