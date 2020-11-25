https://www.lifenews.com/2020/11/25/nevada-judge-will-let-trump-campaign-present-evidence-of-election-fraud/

In a legal victory for the Trump campaign, a Nevada judge has agreed to let President Donald Trump’s campaign present its evidence of fraud and illegalities in the state, which Trump officials say is enough to reverse Joe Biden’s “win” and set an example for other state challenges.

As the Washington Examiner reports:

According to Trump officials, the judge set a Dec. 3 hearing date and is allowing 15 depositions. What’s more, the campaign plans to present its evidence that could result in the rejection of tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in Democratic Clark County where Biden ballots outnumbered Trump ballots by 91,000 in unofficial results. “BIG news in Nevada: a Judge has allowed NV Republicans to present findings of widespread voter fraud in a Dec. 3rd hearing. Americans will now hear evidence from those who saw firsthand what happened—a critical step for transparency and remedying illegal ballots. Stay tuned,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tweeted. American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, one of those heading the Nevada case, told Secrets, “It gives us a real chance, if to do nothing else, to begin to show this historic level of fraud.”

The Trump campaign laid out a list of problems in a court filing on November 17th and it said the biggest issue was that the signatures on hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots were not verified by human officials, as required by law. The campaign also said officials used a machine to verify signatures against the rules and indicated the machines also had problems.

Nevada’s electoral college candidates pledged to President Donald Trump previously filed an election contest under Nevada’s election code, citing substantial irregularities, improprieties, and fraud that occurred in Nevada’s 2020 presidential election.

The suit details the unreliability of the Agilis ballot processing and signature scanning machine used in Clark County, and the electronic voting machines used throughout the state. It also argues that the denial of observer access to the duplication process, and the impropriety of some Native American outreach programs that resulted in apparent vote-buying, cast substantial doubt on the results of the election.

They say that 40,000 votes, if not more were impacted by these various defects. This margin is greater than the margin between President Trump and Joe Biden in Nevada.

“We believe the discrepancies discovered in the days following Nevada’s election and invited by the Democrat’s last-minute changes to the law monumentally influenced this presidential election to benefit Joe Biden, and as a result, these irregularities have deprived Nevadans of their right to a free and fair election,” said Jenna Ellis, Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor.

She added: “These malicious actions, which have impacted more than 40,000 ballots, cannot be overlooked, and President Trump will continue battling for justice and seeking to restore Americans’ faith in our electoral process.”

The contest was filed in the First Judicial District Court in Carson City, Nevada, on behalf of six Nevada citizens and voters who were candidates for presidential electors in Nevada.

The contest filings are available here.

Earlier today, a Pennsylvania judge blocked the state from certifying the results of the presidential election until a hearing can be held on Friday.

