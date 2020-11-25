https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nfl-thanksgiving-football-steelers/2020/11/25/id/998811

Positive COVID-19 tests from a number of Baltimore Ravens players have forced a Thanksgiving Day game with the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved to Sunday, the National Football League said on Wednesday.

The game between AFC North rivals Steelers (10-0) and Ravens (6-4) was the marquee matchup on the U.S. Thanksgiving Thursday.

The NFL said on Twitter the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.

