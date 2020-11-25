https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/not-making-headlines-las-vegas-oddsmakers-still-not-paying-biden-victory-gamblers-honest-garbage-dump-media/

This is not making any headlines for some reason?

Oddsmakers have yet to pay out on a “Biden victory.”

They’re more honest than our garbage dump media.

Odds makers have not paid on the “Biden Victory:” gamblers are more honest than the media. Eff you @FoxNews @CNN pic.twitter.com/GIgZrpd0lj — CERTIFIED PRESIDENT-ELECT Brew-ster (@seanshardy) November 25, 2020

The Democrat fraud messed up their betting.

They’re still holding the cash.

🧨 BREAKING! Bill Krackomberger, a professional oddsmaker, reports that Las Vegas is not yet paying out on Election 2020 bets because they’re predicting Trump is going to be President for four more years. Vegas knows! #Trump2020 #AuditTheVote — Scott Fishman (@ScottFishman) November 25, 2020

