The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released an ad on Wednesday, charging that Georgians should not allow Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff to ruin Thanksgiving and America.

The NRSC released an ad on Tuesday portraying Ossoff as that “awkward relative” that lectures his or her family during the Thanksgiving meal. The GOP group charged that Georgians should not allow Ossoff to ruin the country by flipping the Senate majority in favor of the Democrats. The NRSC narrator said in the ad:

You hoped he would not come back this year. He’s embarrassed you too many times before, but here he is. Probably bringing that vegan side dish everyone hates. He’s going to lecture you about politics, tell you that you need to change. He’ll even ask for your money, and then he will let you down again.

“It’s not your awkward relative; it’s Jon Ossoff,” the narrator said. “Don’t let politicians ruin your Thanksgiving or our country. Don’t vote for Jon Ossoff.”

NEW VIDEO: The NRSC has some tips to keep your Thanksgiving pleasant. Looking at you @ossoff. #GASen #gapol pic.twitter.com/kBtd9km5PE — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) November 25, 2020

Ossoff hopes to defeat Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in one of the January Georgia Senate runoffs, alongside Democrat Raphael Warnock’s bid to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The two pivotal runoff elections will decide if Republicans will continue to control the Senate majority and stop House Democrats and a potential Joe Biden presidency.

Perdue’s campaign charged last week that he is the “last line of defense” against defunding the police, voting rights for illegal immigrants, and packing the Supreme Court with additional justices.

Ossoff continues to campaign for an outright ban on the sale of semiautomatic rifles as well as a licensing requirement for semiautomatic firearms in private hands.

The Georgia Democrat also in November called for a new Voting Rights Act and a new Civil Rights Act to defend against alleged voter discrimination. He also charged that Loeffler and Perdue are trying to “undermine the results of the election.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

