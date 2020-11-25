https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/obama-hispanic-voters/

Former President Barack Obama attacked Hispanic Trump supporters, insisting that those voters overlooked President Trump saying “racist things about Mexicans” because they agreed with him on social issues such as “gay marriage or abortion.”

The former president appeared to be reacting to a massive surge in Hispanic support for President Trump experienced during the 2020 election. In 78 of the nation’s 100 majority-Hispanic counties, President Trump outperformed with Hispanics compared to 2016. What’s more, he improved his margins with the demographic “in exit polls of each of the top 10 battleground states,” Politico reports.

Peddling false narratives about how President Trump placed illegal immigrants in cages (built by Obama), President Obama speculated as to why Hispanic voters would overlook this alleged fault:

There’s a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts detainees, you know, undocumented workers in cages, they think that’s less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion.

He also analyzed why white males vote Republican, insisting that they see themselves as “victims.” Obama continues, noting this view “doesn’t gibe with both history and data and economics.”

