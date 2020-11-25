https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/oregon-gov-kate-brown-shares-last-minute-video-plea-to-uninvite-your-drunken-uncle-and-others-from-thanksgiving/

As you know, public officials and politicians have been suggesting (or even ordering) families not to gather over Thanksgiving. The CDC has recommended that Americans don’t travel for the holiday as well.

Meanwhile, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown shared a video lecturing people about the need to uninvite relatives and others if plans have already been made:

This is hard, but making difficult sacrifices now will save lives. This Thanksgiving, keep it small. Uninvite them. pic.twitter.com/4OLOv6s6A0 — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 24, 2020

We don’t recall hearing any “don’t gather with a lot of people” warnings from Democrats over the summer, but we’ll get to that in a second.

Speaking of un-invites, Oregon has a recall-election process, no? https://t.co/FHBFQkJcBK — Ken Shepherd (@KenShepherd) November 25, 2020

How about we the people uninvite you from office! — Molly Peterson (@MollyPe50340452) November 25, 2020

Where were those kinds of warnings a few months ago?

Meanwhile, she had fvck all to say against those ‘gatherings’ in Portland… https://t.co/pW5baNKltg — Erasmus B. Drahguin (@CliffClavin10) November 25, 2020

The governor sure does have some selective “mass gathering” concern. Here’s what she said about protests back in July:

Last night, the world was watching Portland. Here’s what they saw: Federal troops left downtown. Local officials protected free speech. And Oregonians spoke out for Black Lives Matter, racial justice, and police accountability through peaceful, non-violent protest. https://t.co/sfDTDeeQAv — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 31, 2020

But now, NO THANKSGIVING FOR YOU!

This is so freakin gross https://t.co/5mIdqg6GpE — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) November 25, 2020

There is something about the government putting a happy spin on all these horrible ideas that just irks me. It really feels like the end of a Chantix commercial… happy b-roll and music playing over a list of awful side-effects. https://t.co/TM0mRVvSYB — Dan Andros (@DanAndros) November 25, 2020

In case you have not gotten it yet They dont want families to be together or close They never have https://t.co/8kXBNHJib1 — Lawrence King (@lawrencekingyo) November 25, 2020

Literally the same argument can be applied to the seasonal flu or traffic accidents. We can always save lives by canceling life events and uninviting everyone from everything. But we don’t because that’s no way to live. https://t.co/zcrS5cxU6T — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 25, 2020

Recently Dr. Fauci advised people to do “risk/benefit assessments” when planning Thanksgiving, and that’s something that people have already been doing for many activities well before the pandemic even started.

