https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/oregon-gov-kate-brown-shares-last-minute-video-plea-to-uninvite-your-drunken-uncle-and-others-from-thanksgiving/

As you know, public officials and politicians have been suggesting (or even ordering) families not to gather over Thanksgiving. The CDC has recommended that Americans don’t travel for the holiday as well.

Meanwhile, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown shared a video lecturing people about the need to uninvite relatives and others if plans have already been made:

We don’t recall hearing any “don’t gather with a lot of people” warnings from Democrats over the summer, but we’ll get to that in a second.

Where were those kinds of warnings a few months ago?

The governor sure does have some selective “mass gathering” concern. Here’s what she said about protests back in July:

But now, NO THANKSGIVING FOR YOU!

Recently Dr. Fauci advised people to do “risk/benefit assessments” when planning Thanksgiving, and that’s something that people have already been doing for many activities well before the pandemic even started.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...