The Trump campaign said public hearings will begin Wednesday in Pennsylvania, and next week in Arizona and Michigan, stating it’s “in an effort to provide confidence that all of the legal votes have been counted and the illegal votes have not been counted in the November 3rd election.”

According to the Trump campaign, participating senators will each provide a 5-minute opening statement, followed by testimony from witnesses who have filed affidavits.

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani will also make a presentation.

Trump campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis said the campaign was pleased with the move.

A spokesperson for the Republican Speaker of the Michigan House appeared to contradict this announcement. He said that in Michigan, the president’s legal team “has been invited to submit written testimony instead.”

From NTD News

