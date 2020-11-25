https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-pa-election-certification-process-blocked-by-judge

On Wednesday, a Pennsylvania judge has ordered officials to stop the certification process for the recent election for that state, pending a hearing on Friday.

Commonwealth Justice Patricia McCullough had mandated that the state of Pennsylvania not move forward in certifying any and all election results in the state, until an election contest has been decided, pursuant to the hearing mentioned above.

?BREAKING: Pennsylvania Court grants hearing in election integrity case challenging the constitutionality of Act 77 (mail-in ballots). pic.twitter.com/eHqtjnf4by — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 25, 2020

McCullough wrote in her judicial order, “To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States of America, respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday. “Respondents are preliminarily enjoined from certifying the remaining results of the election, pending the evidentiary hearing.”

According to the legal complaint, the plaintiffs (a group of state Republican lawmakers, among them Representative Mike, Republican PA House candidate Sean Parnell, and PA House of Representatives candidate Wanda Logan) are alleging that Act 77, the statute which allows for voting by mail, violates the state’s Constitution. The complaint states that “Act 77 is the most expansive and fundamental change to the Pennsylvania voting code, implemented illegally, to date.”

“As with prior historical attempts to illegally expand mail-in voting by statute, which have been struck down going as far back as the Military Absentee Ballot Act of 1839, Act 77 is another illegal attempt to override the limitations on absentee voting prescribed in the Pennsylvania Constitution, without first following the necessary procedure to amend the constitution to allow for the expansion.”



