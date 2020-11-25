http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LI7V6jb3KEQ/

President Obama attacked President Trump on Wednesday for utilizing so-called “cages” at the United States-Mexico border to detain border crossers, the very same “cages” used by his Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show, Obama ranted about the huge level of support Trump received in the November 3 presidential election from Hispanic Americans. According to exit polling, Trump won 32 percent of Hispanic Americans.

“But there’s a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, you know, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans,” Obama said. “Or puts detainees, you know, undocumented workers, in cages — they think that’s less important than the fact that, you know, he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion, right?”

Obama’s DHS, overseen by Secretaries Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson, utilized those same so-called “cages” to detain border crossers who poured across during his eight-year tenure. Photos taken in 2014 in Nogales, Arizona and McAllen, Texas show chain-link fencing surrounding detainees, the same fencing that Democrats now criticize Trump for using.

In one case, then-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson even toured the chain-link fencing with then-Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer at a Nogales border facility holding unaccompanied alien children.

In other instances, while Obama was president, border crossers would be crowded into holding rooms awaiting processing by federal immigration officials. Photos from 2014 reveal the extent to which border facilities became overwhelmed, with poor conditions.

These photos from 2014 from McAllen, Texas and Brownsville, Texas show the crowded circumstances that border crossers endured:

In 2014, Breitbart Texas broke the story of how child border crossers were being crammed into border facilities by the Obama administration, revealing a number of exclusive photos that went unmentioned by the establishment media at the time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

