Police State Horror!
A Melbourne, Australia security guard was seen choking out a teen for not wearing a mask, slamming his body on the floor and then dragging him lifeless out the door.
Progressives love this stuff.
Channel 7 News said police are investigating.
SHOCKING VIDEO: A Melbourne pub security guard holds a patron in a headlock, drops him to the floor then drags him out the door, seemingly unconscious. Police now investigating. Details about what prompted it in @7NewsMelbourne at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/iYV15WgP8f
— Paul Dowsley (@paul_dowsley) November 25, 2020