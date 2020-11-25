https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/25/police-warn-patrons-of-that-toronto-barbecue-restaurant-they-could-face-charges-for-dining-indoors/

If you were with us yesterday, you might have seen our post on Adamson Barbecue outside of Toronto and how a Toronto Star reporter seemed very personally offended and outraged that law enforcement toured the scene but didn’t shut the place down. There were toddlers there!

It certainly was, and that was the point. Andy Ngo reports that the police did show up and warn patrons that they were in violation of the rules and could be charged for dining indoors.

Do you think they sent enough cops?

It actually is.

