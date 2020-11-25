https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/25/police-warn-patrons-of-that-toronto-barbecue-restaurant-they-could-face-charges-for-dining-indoors/

If you were with us yesterday, you might have seen our post on Adamson Barbecue outside of Toronto and how a Toronto Star reporter seemed very personally offended and outraged that law enforcement toured the scene but didn’t shut the place down. There were toddlers there!

There are now people eating inside, in direct violation of provincial orders — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

Again, this restaurant is illegally allowing indoor dining and breaking city orders around mask wearing — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 24, 2020

It certainly was, and that was the point. Andy Ngo reports that the police did show up and warn patrons that they were in violation of the rules and could be charged for dining indoors.

Toronto Police speak to patrons of Adamson Barbecue and let them know they may be charged for violating the COVID-19 related protocols. pic.twitter.com/wMAK4ORahy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2020

Do you think they sent enough cops?

I would love to get a ticket for eating a plate of ribs. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 25, 2020

Lol they are running out of scare tactics — President-Elect Jinping (@EGiordan95) November 25, 2020

Nice to see some Canadians aren’t complete push overs — KlonoTiel (@klonotiel) November 25, 2020

What an absolute shitshow. What the hell are we doing? — Lea Anne Jagger (@jaghag) November 25, 2020

And notice how many officers came with him? — President Elect Renae (@heyrenae) November 25, 2020

Well they have to intimidate the patrons of course, itd be awkward if one guy showed up and no one even cared to look at them. — Grey Hunter (@GreyHunterwang) November 25, 2020

I love the guy chowing down in the background. 😹 — SuePLS (@SuePLS) November 25, 2020

VEGETARIAN Toronto Police — Bird Weiser (@jfisher736) November 25, 2020

Just set something on fire and chant BLM and the cops will leave. — Rae Ann McCurry (@ramskates) November 25, 2020

It’s a protest — Joe Biden Lies (@Cardsfan71) November 25, 2020

It actually is.

RESIST — Corey Ferguson (@coreyferg_) November 25, 2020

I know it’s Canada, but are criminals running wild while cops are busy enforcing these insane mandates? — Abey (@Abey47367166) November 25, 2020

Police come in and even add more people to the crowd – while proclaiming the restaurant is overcrowded per Covid risk. — MARK SPIKES (@Marktwitt99) November 25, 2020

At least the owner was wise enough to follow all protocols with the police. @cbc no doubt would say they were met with right wing agitators hurling racial abuse — Justano TherCanadian (@BriarPatchDude) November 25, 2020

I used to live in Canada, lovely country, but 99% are betas that do whatever the gov’t tells them to do. They were neutered long ago. — Shannon Ryan (@ThePostRanger) November 25, 2020

I lived there too. Totally agree with you. — Marina B (@MarinaBCali) November 25, 2020

The police are only your friends as long as they are protecting your rights, not removing them. As we can see, that can be flipped on a dime. — Marcus Grady (@realslimgrady__) November 25, 2020

Soooo did they leave or not? The suspense is killing me — WeServivedObama (@Rev1Eight) November 25, 2020

no they did not. giant crowds outside waiting to enter — Adam Dempsey (@dempseydmc) November 25, 2020

I’ve been a supporter of the police through all the hate this year, but if they’re going to be stupid enough to enforce these asinine rules they’re about to be too stupid for me. — Ben (@BenBarton636) November 25, 2020

Why do the police do this? — susan (@rockdog65) November 25, 2020

Put that rib down and step away. — Diana Morrison (@GrandmaD62) November 25, 2020

That’s crazy but what’s even crazier is that there’s a place in Canada serving something it’s calling barbecue. — Steve Huchteman (@Shuchteman) November 25, 2020

