Following one day after Pennsylvania certified its election results that formalized Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump in the state’s presidential race, Trump phoned into the election irregularities hearing in Gettysburg.

In a grand entrance unseen, the president was preceded by an eruption of applause as he spoke from the Oval Office. “This was an election that we won easily. We won it by a lot,” Trump announced, citing the pro-Trump energy industry in the battleground Keystone State.

Trump, unable to join allying attorney Rudy Giuliani in-person, declared over speakerphone: “This election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country. And this election has to be turned around, because we won Pennsylvania by a lot. And we won all these swing states by a lot.”

“Anybody watching television the night of the election was saying, ‘Wow.’ I was called by the biggest political people. ‘Congratulations, sir, on a big win.’ And all of a sudden ballots were dumped all over the place and a lot of horrible things happened,” Trump asserted.

Then Trump thanked those willing to sign sworn affidavits, the speakers defending him, and all the “great patriots” who rallied behind him. “Between the voter suppression and all of the horrible things that happened to poll watchers,” he went on to claim that Team Trump has written testimonies “piled up to the ceiling.”

“The poll watchers weren’t allowed to watch. In many cases, they were whisked out of the room,” Trump fired. “People were reporting that they had to use binoculars. If you were a Republican poll watcher, you were treated like a dog. And the Democrats had no problem. They were literally pushed out and it was rough tactics.”

Trump argued that the election appeared “virtually over” at 10:00 p.m. on Election Night, but then “very weird things happened” that weren’t questionable to Dominion Voting Systems or election officials.

“This election was lost by the Democrats. They cheated,” Trump charged. “It was a fraudulent election.”

Urging to “turn over the election” where more votes exist than there are voters and where mail-in votes were illegally processed after Nov. 3, the president fired: “The whole world is watching the United States of America.”

“It’s a disgrace that this is happening to our country,” Trump lambasted the left.

During the meeting, one witness came forward to allege a suspicious ballot dump that favoured Biden.

“Normally, you would expect to see a smooth curve going up, not any big spikes,” the witness testified, referencing the “anomalies of loading those votes” and pointing to a “prime indicator of fraudulent voting.”

Giuliani asked him to confirm the volume of votes counted in 90 minutes. The witness then identified 337,000 votes in that time span.

“When you look at this entire curve—with all these spikes—can you calculate how much of a vote was counted for Biden and how much for Trump?” Giuliani pressed.

The witnessed replied: “Close to 600,000 [votes]. I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand that all those spikes represent over time.”

“For Biden?” Giuliani questioned. “Correct,” the witnessed responded, counting only “a little over 3,200” votes for Trump. The crowd then erupted into gasps and laughter. “How about that?” one attendee uttered on camera.