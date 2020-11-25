https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/25/president-trump-is-about-to-trigger-the-left-again-with-another-pardon-n285179
About The Author
Related Posts
TRUMP announces New York will get Covid vaccine IF and when Retiree-Killer Cuomo ADMITS he wants it
November 13, 2020
Andrew McCabe’s Defense Of The FBI And Steele Dossier Crumble Under Weight Of IG Report
December 17, 2019
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy