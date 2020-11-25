https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-meeting-pennsylvania-gop-lawmakers-gettysburg-reports/

President Trump is traveling to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Wednesday to meet with Republican state lawmakers, according to numerous reports posted overnight by White House reporters. Campaign lead attorney Rudy Giuliani is expected to join Trump at the meeting, which was not listed on the President’s schedule, of GOP Senate Senate Majority Policy Committee. The committee is holding an unofficial hearing on election issues at 12:30 p.m. EST at a hotel in Gettysburg.

The vote in Pennsylvania was certified on Tuesday with Trump behind Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden by about 80,000 votes. Trump has not conceded the election to Biden.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond was first to report, “News: Trump is expected to join Giuliani in Gettysburg, PA tomorrow where GOP state lawmakers are holding a “hearing” on allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, two sources familiar with the plans tell me.

Not on his schedule, but being planned as an unannounced movement.”

Confirmed by N.Y. Times reporter Maggie Haberman, “Confirmed to me by two people briefed on the plans. Some aides had tried talking him out of this.”

Confirmed to me by two people briefed on the plans. Some aides had tried talking him out of this. https://t.co/jBaA2cypT3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 25, 2020

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reported the trip was supposed to confidential, “White House was hoping to keep Trump’s trip tomorrow — to Gettysburg for a hearing on alleged election impropriety, sources tell me — confidential until he got there.”

White House was hoping to keep Trump’s trip tomorrow — to Gettysburg for a hearing on alleged election impropriety, sources tell me — confidential until he got there. https://t.co/Wo19YqMhYm — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 25, 2020

Press release by the Senate Majority Policy Committee:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Mastriano and Senate Majority Policy Committee to vet Election Issues

Posted on Nov 24, 2020

WHAT: At the request of Senator Doug Mastriano (R-Adams/Cumberland/Franklin/York), the Senate Majority Policy Committee is holding a public hearing Wednesday to discuss 2020 election issues and irregularities. The hearing will feature former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. WHO: Senate Majority Policy Committee Chair David Argall (R-Berks/Schuylkill); Senate Majority Leader-Elect Kim Ward (R-39); State Rep. Dan Moul (R-91); State Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-89); and State Rep Paul Schemel (R-90); among other lawmakers will join Senator Mastriano in this historic hearing. Mastriano is clear what is at risk. “Elections are a fundamental principle of our democracy – unfortunately, Pennsylvanians have lost faith in the electoral system,” said Mastriano, who recently called for the resignation of State Department Secretary Kathy Boockvar for negligence and incompetence. “It is unacceptable.” “Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted,” said Mastriano. “We need to correct these issues to restore faith in our republic.” WHERE: Wyndham Gettysburg, 95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg, PA 17325. The hearing will be streamed live on policy.pasenategop.com. WHEN: Wednesday, November 25th at 12:30 pm. “We want assurance that the issues encountered during this past election don’t happen again,” said Chairman Argall. “Senator Mastriano requested this meeting because Pennsylvanians deserve a fair election.”

Tuesday night, Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis posted a photo President Trump caption, “Warrior”.

