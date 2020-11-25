https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/rcps-tom-bevan-sinks-brian-stelters-defense-of-nyt-editorial-boards-2016-vs-2020-election-integrity-assessments/

It all started when Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan spotted the New York Times editorial board suddenly joining other Democrats in declaring the 2020 election suddenly free from Russian interference (or any other interference for that matter):

What a difference 4 years makes. pic.twitter.com/vBUcftsKu3 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 25, 2020

CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter then rushed to the defense of the Times’ editorial board:

It’s a liberal editorial board, Tom. Just like you have a conservative website. What do you think you’re proving with liberal editorial board screen grabs? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 25, 2020

Oh, Tater, no…

Brian, I’m not sure if you’re just playing dumb or you really don’t see the point. Either way, it says a lot more about your bias and lack of credibility than it does about mine. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 25, 2020

Playing dumb or not seeing the point — anybody want to venture a guess which it is?

Also, does the NY Times editorial board (or Stelter for that matter) understand how that can be viewed?

So a better election was ran under Trump admin watch than Obama’s. Got it @nytimes https://t.co/FrDL6N9hIF — Freedom Watch (@TheRealStoryPlz) November 25, 2020

Thanks, you’re a big help, NYT!

