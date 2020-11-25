https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/rcps-tom-bevan-sinks-brian-stelters-defense-of-nyt-editorial-boards-2016-vs-2020-election-integrity-assessments/

It all started when Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan spotted the New York Times editorial board suddenly joining other Democrats in declaring the 2020 election suddenly free from Russian interference (or any other interference for that matter):

CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter then rushed to the defense of the Times’ editorial board:

Oh, Tater, no…

Playing dumb or not seeing the point — anybody want to venture a guess which it is?

Also, does the NY Times editorial board (or Stelter for that matter) understand how that can be viewed?

Thanks, you’re a big help, NYT!

