If you’ll recall, last year, Federalist publisher Ben Domenech responded to Vox writers staging a walkout with this jokey tweet:

Little did he know how much trouble he was in.

From National Review’s Dan McLaughlin this past April:

Normally, this would be the stuff that Twitter spats are made of, and not a federal case. But [class action lawyer Joel] Fleming went a step further: he filed a complaint with the NLRB, accusing Domenech of violating Section 8(a)(1) of the Wagner Act, 29 U.S.C. § 158(a)(1):

It shall be an unfair labor practice for an employer to interfere with, restrain, or coerce employees in the exercise of the rights [to self-organization, to form, join, or assist labor organizations, to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing, and to engage in other concerted activities for the purpose of collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection]. (Emphasis added)

The reason we have a federal statute is to prevent actual attempts to prevent employees “in the exercise” of rights to organize a union — not pundits snarking about news stories on Twitter, and not workplaces where the employees have given no indication that they have any interest whatsoever in organizing. The Federalist has a grand total of six employees (counting Domenech), and two of them submitted affidavits saying they read this as a joke on current events. The NLRB didn’t call any witnesses or introduce any evidence that anybody in the organization thought this was anything but a snarky tweet. In fact, the tweet and some printouts from the Internet were all the evidence the NLRB had.

Amazingly, the NLRB administrative law judge, Kenneth Chu, concluded that none of this mattered, ruling that Domenech had violated the Wagner Act: