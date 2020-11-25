https://www.theepochtimes.com/repairman-who-allegedly-gave-hunter-biden-data-to-giuliani-closes-shop-over-threats-lawyer_3589991.html

The computer repair shop owner who claimed he provided Hunter Biden’s hard drive data to Rudy Giuliani before it ended up in the possession of the New York Post closed his business, according to a lawyer for the repairman.

Brian Della Rocca, the attorney for repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, told the Delaware News Journal that Mac Isaac closed the Delaware shop after receiving death threats. He didn’t say whether Mac Isaac left town or if he is in hiding somewhere.

Della Rocca added that he doesn’t believe that Mac Isaac would become entangled in a lawsuit or criminal investigation related to the laptop. The lawyer said his office spoke with the FBI and state prosecutors.

“I’ve been in touch with federal law enforcement, yes,” Della Rocca said, without elaborating.

The paper said that the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware declined to comment on the matter.

Last month, the NY Post published articles that suggested Hunter Biden tried to arrange a meeting between his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, and an executive connected to Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas firm that has long been accused of corruption, when Hunter sat on the board of the company. Joe Biden’s campaign and Hunter Biden’s lawyer both denied the claims in the NY Post, while the campaign said the meeting never took place.

Then, the paper was accused of publishing Russian disinformation about the Biden family to help President Donald Trump. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said the emails contained on the hard drive were not connected to Russia in any way, while the FBI did not dispute his assertion.

Prominent conservatives, along with the NY Post’s editorial staff, criticized corporate news outlets for not covering the story—or for trying to cover up for the former vice president by not asking him questions about his son’s business dealings. Twitter and Facebook also faced scorn for limiting the reach or even blocking the NY Post after the initial article was shared on the platforms.

And on Nov. 18, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) published a supplemental revealing that Hunter Biden appeared to have extensive ties to foreign nationals linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Moscow.

“Some of the additional findings from their investigation include millions of dollars sent from a Shanghai-based company with links to CEFC, which was effectively an extension of the communist Chinese government, to a close business associate of Hunter Biden,” they said. CEFC is a firm founded by billionaire Ye Jianming, who is believed to have ties with the CCP.

In their report, the senators said Hunter Biden—based on emails and text messages provided to them by a former associate—appeared to have a closer relationship with Ye than previously thought.

The former vice president’s son also allegedly told Tony Bobulinski, the former associate, that he spoke to Ye on a “regular basis” and have a “standing once a week call.” Ye was also “first guest in his new apartment,” “he cooked me lunch himself and we ate in the kitchen together,” and was helping Ye “on a number of his personal issues (staff visas and some more sensitive things),” according to the Hunter Biden text cited by Grassley and Johnson.

Regarding the latest details published by the senators, Hunter Biden’s lawyer didn’t respond to a request for comment.

