According to The Hill, Josh Holmes, the former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, says in a new documentary that McConnell urged President Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on the night of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

And that’s it, really. That’s the story.

McConnell pushed Trump to nominate Coney Barrett on the night of Ginsburg’s death: report https://t.co/OIvqpreZ1a pic.twitter.com/3Xn7luBvY7 — The Hill (@thehill) November 25, 2020

That was a great move🇺🇸👊 — Sheila Hamilton (@SheilaH94511273) November 26, 2020

I’m fine with her. Seems very highly qualified — realSeanWagner (@realSeanWagner1) November 26, 2020

Wise man ! — Daniel Junior (@DanielJuniorthe) November 25, 2020

Thank God. — Ꭾolimom (@MomIncorrect) November 25, 2020

Of course he did. He’s the Master of the Senate and lives in the real world. — Mark Buyck III (@PashMb3) November 25, 2020

pic.twitter.com/TOw0OyVC1u — Shannon, The Wise (This is disputed by experts) (@stg3095) November 25, 2020

Good. — 🏁LARPING President Metal Kitty Power 🇺🇸 (@MetalKittyPower) November 26, 2020

I’m sure he had papers ready to sign for the last few years. — welladriansays (@welladriansays) November 25, 2020

It would be political malpractice if he hadn’t. — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) November 25, 2020

Good. ACB is the best thing to happen in 2020 by far — CORUJODP (@corujodp) November 25, 2020

Could have been avoided had she stepped down 4 years ago. Mitch McConnell, the best Senator Kentucky has ever had! — MOON-Cat (@L_K_Y_U_S) November 25, 2020

Good call — Brian Trascher the Kajun Kracken (@BTrascher) November 25, 2020

Love it!!!! ACB!!!! — Happyjak1968 (@Happyjak19681) November 26, 2020

Perfect timing. — Minuteman (@Ceuta18) November 26, 2020

Master Chess move. — KShark66 (@KShark66) November 25, 2020

pic.twitter.com/TxPxCShUMP — WTF IS HAPPENING IN 2020 (@2020IsWildYall) November 26, 2020

Bravo — Lizbeth 🇺🇸 (@dinahgirl88) November 25, 2020

He pushed him to nominate her the same day but a couple weeks out. Very misleading — eric (@Enord0621) November 25, 2020

But still awesome.

