https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/25/report-grim-reaper-mitch-mcconnell-pushed-president-to-nominate-amy-coney-barrett-on-night-of-rbgs-death/
According to The Hill, Josh Holmes, the former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, says in a new documentary that McConnell urged President Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on the night of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.
And that’s it, really. That’s the story.
McConnell pushed Trump to nominate Coney Barrett on the night of Ginsburg’s death: report https://t.co/OIvqpreZ1a pic.twitter.com/3Xn7luBvY7
— The Hill (@thehill) November 25, 2020
