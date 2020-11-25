https://www.dailywire.com/news/rubio-warns-that-biden-cabinet-picks-will-be-polite-and-orderly-caretakers-of-americas-decline

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) warned this week that the people who Democrat Joe Biden is selecting to serve in his cabinet, while qualified on paper, will lead to “America’s decline.”

“Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline,” Rubio wrote on Twitter. “I support American greatness. And I have no interest in returning to the ‘normal’ that left us dependent on China.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson highlighted just a few of the people who Biden has selected to be in his administration who support radical left-wing proposals including gun confiscation.

Carlson said the following about the Biden selections that he highlighted:

Steve Ricchetti, Counselor to the President:

Steve Ricchetti is the archetype for the new Biden aides. He’s now one of Joe Biden’s closest advisers. Ricchetti has spent years as a lobbyist; he’s represented companies like General Motors, AT&T, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Nextel, Novartis, Pfizer, all the big pharma companies. Ricchetti is one of the people who helped lead the alignment of big business squarely behind the Joe Biden for President campaign, and he was the perfect man to do it because he shares their goals and their worldview, particularly on the question, the central question, of China. Twenty years ago, Steve Ricchetti was the Deputy of Chief of Staff to Bill Clinton and in that role he helped lead the effort to allow China into the World Trade Organization. That turned out to be not a small thing at all. His lobbying worked. The result, in the end, it was one of the greatest disasters ever to befall this country in peacetime. One study by the Economic Policy Institute—and there are others—but this one found that thanks to that decision to let China into the WTO, the United States lost nearly 3.5 million good-paying jobs, and the effects of that have rippled through the generations. If you’re wondering why there’s a fentanyl epidemic in middle America, if you’re wondering why the life expectancy for American born middle-class Americans is in decline, that’s a big part of the reason. Millions of men lost their jobs and an entire society collapsed. If you live inward from the coasts, you’ve seen it firsthand. Steve Ricchetti was one of the people behind that, not the only one, but one of the key people. He wasn’t punished for it. In fact, he’s been promoted. Joe Biden wants more of it.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State:

Well, Joe Biden says he’s nominating a man called … Tony Blinken to be secretary of state, the head of our foreign policy. Blinken is the cofounder of a so-called strategic consulting group known as West Tech Advisers. We know that West Tech has represented Silicon Valley firms and pharma companies, but because technically it’s not a lobbying operation, we don’t know that much more. West Tech is not legally required to disclose where they’re getting their money. We do believe Eric Schmidt of Google, who at least reportedly was a client of West Tech, and that tells you a lot. Blinken himself as written op-eds for The New York Times, he’s been a global affairs analyst at CNN, and that tells you a lot. Like everyone else on that channel, Blinken fell hard for the ludicrous Russian collusion lie. … So, when you criticize the FBI, that’s not your First Amendment right as an American. No, you’re ‘doing Mr. Putin’s bidding’; it’s all part of ‘the president’s on-going collusion with Russia.’ Tony Blinken is the best we produce. There’s not a credential he doesn’t have. He went to Harvard, unlike you, but as with so many people with those credentials, he’s not a genius, and you can tell that by his position on the invasion of Iraq. Here is Blinken during the Obama administration celebrating our occupation of that country, like it’s been a roaring success.

Carlson also highlighted the fringe political views held by two other selections—Congressman Cedric Richmond and Jennifer O’Malley Dillon—both of whom support implementing severe limitations on the Second Amendment.

