https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2020/11/25/san-antonio-man-pleads-guilty-in-plot-to-provide-support-to-isis/

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man pleaded guilty to a plot to provide material support to the terrorist organization the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham/Syria, a.k.a. ISIS.

Kristopher Sean Matthews, 34, admitted to conspiring to provide material support to ISIS on Tuesday, John C. Demers, the assistant attorney general for Nation Security, said.

Related: FBI: Man arrested in San Antonio for providing support to ISIS, discussing possible terror attacks on U.S. soil

Officials said that Matthews’ plea admitted that he conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Cost, Texas, to provide services to ISIS by administering an encrypted, members-only chat group for persons who supported ISIS ideology since 2019.

The group collected, generated and disseminated pro-ISIS propaganda and sent out firearms training materials and bombmaking instructions to group members and others.

Officials said Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison, and Molina faces up to 40 years in federal prison upon conviction.

