https://thehill.com/homenews/media/527584-scarborough-says-hell-never-return-to-republican-party-after-gop-supported

Joe ScarboroughCharles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughFox News wins ratings week, while MSNBC touts daytime figures Scarborough: Putin more likely to take tough question than Trump Michael Keaton urges Biden not to debate Trump again: ‘You won. Walk away’ MORE, host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” said on Wednesday that he would never be a Republican again after the party supported President Trump Donald John TrumpMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Republican John James concedes in Michigan Senate race MORE.

During an appearance on “The View” with his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiFox News wins ratings week, while MSNBC touts daytime figures Scarborough: Putin more likely to take tough question than Trump Pennsylvania AG on Trump’s mail-in voting attacks: ‘He’s just trying to create chaos’ MORE, the former GOP congressman was asked if the party could recover after supporting the president over the last four years.

Scarborough said the GOP keeps making “fools of themselves” by kowtowing to Trump, and that he didn’t know where to go after the party threw aggressive support behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know where I go. I’m not sure where you go,” he said. “I don’t go back to the Republican Party.”

Scarborough also blasted Trump for acting as a “fascist,” saying Trump has called on his supporters to commit violent acts and repeatedly suggested arresting his political opponents. He also pointed out that Trump has asserted that Article II of the Constitution gives him “the right to do whatever I want as president.”

“My Republican Party, the Republican Party of my youth, remains silent. I can never go back there,” the former congressman said.

“So the question is, do I remain an independent for the rest of my life? Do we have an expanding Democratic Party where Democrats welcome conservatives and suburban voters that helped elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Biden says staff has spoken with Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’ MORE this time?” he said. “I mean I think that’s the big question.”

#MorningJoe’s @JoeNBC says the Republican party “can’t win” him back after he says they’ve made “fools of themselves by… kowtowing” to Pres. Trump. “My Republican party, the Republican party of my youth, remains silent. I can never go back there.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/txjFlZS248 — The View (@TheView) November 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has been in a long-running feud with the “Morning Joe” hosts that has included Trump attacking Brzezinski’s appearance. Scarborough has repeatedly insulted the president and said in 2017 that Trump suffers from “early onset dementia.”

Last month, he suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinRussian vessel threatens to ram US warship in disputed waters in Sea of Japan Biden leans on foreign policy establishment to build team Biden rolls out national security team MORE was more likely to take a tough question from a reporter than Trump.

Scarborough formally registered as an independent in 2017, and has been a frequent critic of the GOP in the wake of the Trump presidency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

