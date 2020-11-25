https://thehill.com/homenews/house/527491-schiff-on-possible-flynn-pardon-trump-is-acting-like-an-organized-crime-figure

Rep. Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffTrump addresses pandemic but not election during annual turkey pardon Trump relents as GSA informs Biden transition to begin Hillicon Valley: Leadership changes at top cyber agency raise national security concerns | Snapchat launches in-app video platform ‘Spotlight’ | Uber, Lyft awarded federal transportation contract MORE (D-Calif.) said on Thursday that President Trump Donald John TrumpMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Republican John James concedes in Michigan Senate race MORE is “acting like an organized crime figure” over a possible pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Axios reported yesterday that the president has told close allies that he plans to pardon Flynn as part of a series of pardons he plans to issue in his remaining days in office. Fox News reporter Kevin Corke later confirmed the report.

“It just, frankly, reflects so ill on our democracy, on the United States,” Schiff said during an interview on CNN’s “New Day.” “Imagine what people around the world think when we have a president that’s acting like an organized crime figure.”

“But this is who Donald Trump is. It’s who he was on the way into the presidency. It will be exactly who he is on his last days of the presidency,” he said.

President Trump is “acting like an organized crime figure,” @RepAdamSchiff says about a possible pardon for Michael Flynn.

Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s former ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak, in 2017, has been involved in a protracted legal battle since the beginning of this year over whether the charges should be dropped due to prosecutorial misconduct.

A prosecutor tapped by Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrTrump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Merrick Garland on list to be Biden’s attorney general: report DOJ dropping charges against ex-Mexican defense minister MORE to review the charges recommended that they be dropped, but an appeals court sided with U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s decision not to drop the charges and order an outside legal expert to evaluate the case. That court also rejected Flynn’s request for Sullivan to recuse himself from the case over charges that he acted improperly.

Flynn had previously agreed to plead guilty to the charge of lying to FBI agents and cooperated with the now-shuttered special counsel investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign in an effort that saw his sentencing delayed for years, before withdrawing his plea agreement in early 2020.

A pardon of Flynn would potentially end the former adviser’s legal woes before an attorney general appointed by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Biden says staff has spoken with Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’ MORE could be installed next year.

When asked about the president’s pardon power, Schiff said that Trump could pardon Flynn “assuming that it’s not on the basis of some illicit quid pro quo.” However, he said he did not think the president could pardon himself.

“There are other limitations on the pardon power, but it is very broad and subject to abuse as he has demonstrated,” he told CNN.

