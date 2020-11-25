https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/baio-election-judges-theft/2020/11/25/id/998831/

Actor Scott Baio echoed the opinion of many conservatives and voters for President Donald Trump on Newsmax TV on Wednesday, fearing the election was stolen and hoping for some ”brave judges” to stop it.

”I’m very frustrated. They’re trying to steal it,” Baio said on “American Agenda.” And hopefully we can stop it. I’m not a conspiracy nut. I try to be a realistic guy. And I’m just watching the live hearings (by GOP legislators) in Pennsylvania. And it’s pretty damning stuff what was going on.

”Hopefully we’ll have some brave judges who can remedy this, because forget that it’s Trump. It’s the country. And if this doesn’t get fixed, then we’ve got no country.”

His comments reflect the overwhelming opinion of Trump voters, which a CNBC/Change Research poll on Tuesday showed that only 3% of those who voted for the president consider the election tallies showing Joe Biden won as legitimate.

Baio, the 60-year-old star of the television shows from the 1970s and 1980s ”Happy Days” and ”Charles in Charge” who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention that nominated Trump, was one of the early and few in the entertainment industry that openly endorsed the president. He recently lamented about a ”Happy Days” reunion in October that was staged to benefit Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign.

He said the attitude since the election in Hollywood has been to ignore the accusations of fraud and irregularities in voting in numerous states.

”They just close their ears, shut their eyes, and move right along. They don’t want to hear anything. It’s over. Watch the mainstream media. And by the way, good job you guys. Really good job,” he said complimenting Newsmax TV’s news coverage. ”I appreciate watching you. I’ve gotten rid of Fox.

”They just want to do what CNN and Fox now are doing, it’s ‘OK, let’s look over here. Nothing to see here.’ And it’s unfortunate because we had 2½-3 years of Trump ‘colluding’ with Russia. And it turned out to be nothing and it always was nothing but you can’t get a couple of weeks of an investigation here. It’s a joke. It’s an absolute joke.”

