Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump attorney who is reportedly working on compiling evidence to prove that manipulated voting software skewed the results of the 2020 election, vowed that a “massive” lawsuit in Georgia would be filed by Wednesday and that it, along with similar lawsuits, would ultimately “save” Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I think no later than tomorrow,” Powell told Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs on Tuesday regarding the lawsuit. “It’s just going to be — it’s a massive document. And it’s going to have a lot of exhibits.”

“Do you think that we’re going to see the Trump presidency saved?” Dobbs asked.

“Yes, I definitely do,” Powell responded. “There’s no issue in my mind but that he was elected in an absolute landslide nationwide.”

It is just the latest assurance provided by Powell over the last couple of weeks. The defense attorney for Gen. Michael Flynn has repeatedly promised she would “release the Kraken” of evidence proving that Trump won the election “in a landslide.” However, to date no such evidence has been submitted resulting in the overturning of results, which show former Vice President Joe Biden winning enough Electoral College votes to become the next president.

In Georgia, Biden narrowly defeated Trump by just over 12,000 votes.







Nevertheless, Powell contended that she and her team are hard at work compiling evidence for lawsuits in several battleground states.

“We will be rolling them out as fast as we possibly can, because it affected the entire country,” she said. “It’s all so clear that there was foreign intrusion into our voting systems, and that’s going be the real — where the rubber meets the road.”

“There’s no doubt that the software was created and used in Venezuela to control the elections and make sure that Hugo Chavez was always reelected as the dictator of Venezuela, in what appeared to be ‘free and fair elections,'” she added later during the interview. “But they were manipulated by the software used in the Dominion machines and used by other machines in the United States, frankly. And we are just continuing to be inundated by evidence of all the frauds here, and every manner and means of fraud you could possibly think of.”

The news comes on the heels of the Trump legal team appearing to distance themselves from Powell. In a statement over the weekend, Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani made clear that Powell was “not a member” of the legal team and “not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity,” but “is practicing law on her own.”

