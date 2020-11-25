https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/so-brave-stephen-colbert-does-great-impression-of-a-dc-journalist-during-love-fest-interview-with-obama/

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gearing up to take office, we’re seeing a lot more of Barack Obama and his infamous lack of self-awareness. The former president returning more to the public eye of course brings with it the inevitable swooning from the media and late-night “comedians,” and sometimes the two are indiscernible. Stephen Colbert showed how it’s done when Barack Obama visited his show:

We’ll say this: It still might have been a tougher interview than Obama endures from many mainstream media reporters:

LOL.

The late-night “comedians” are so courageous these days. *Eye roll*

Colbert could also write for The Economist if the late-night show thing doesn’t work out.

