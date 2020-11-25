https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/so-brave-stephen-colbert-does-great-impression-of-a-dc-journalist-during-love-fest-interview-with-obama/
With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gearing up to take office, we’re seeing a lot more of Barack Obama and his infamous lack of self-awareness. The former president returning more to the public eye of course brings with it the inevitable swooning from the media and late-night “comedians,” and sometimes the two are indiscernible. Stephen Colbert showed how it’s done when Barack Obama visited his show:
“I just want to take a moment to drink you in for just a moment because I’m having to get used to looking at a President again” – @StephenAtHome lovefest with Barack Obama on Tuesday’s @ColbertLateShow #LSSC pic.twitter.com/pSYYjRX3uH
We’ll say this: It still might have been a tougher interview than Obama endures from many mainstream media reporters:
This wasn’t much different from a 60 Minutes interview 4 years ago, in manner or presentation. It’s kind of uncanny. https://t.co/2KprdTfyUB
isn’t this more or less what toobin got in trouble for? https://t.co/K2NKnVb8Z3
LOL.
So, this is speaking Truth to Power… https://t.co/tQ5K8LkTn9
The late-night “comedians” are so courageous these days. *Eye roll*
People like Colbert ultimately serve an identical purpose to “dear leader” propaganda in places like North Korea. Id fully expect to see a segment like this run there. https://t.co/xeF9F5LOLh
Criiiiiiiiiinge 🤮
This is one of those minutes where Colbert still looks like he’s playing a character — a pompous liberal character this time.
But he’s not playing. He’s just a pompous liberal. https://t.co/SOFKLvasTt
So brave. So professional.
He should have booked a room first.
Stephen is swooning. https://t.co/xCtkM2wycq
I just threw up in my mouth.
Colbert could also write for The Economist if the late-night show thing doesn’t work out.