With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gearing up to take office, we’re seeing a lot more of Barack Obama and his infamous lack of self-awareness. The former president returning more to the public eye of course brings with it the inevitable swooning from the media and late-night “comedians,” and sometimes the two are indiscernible. Stephen Colbert showed how it’s done when Barack Obama visited his show:

“I just want to take a moment to drink you in for just a moment because I’m having to get used to looking at a President again” – @StephenAtHome lovefest with Barack Obama on Tuesday’s @ColbertLateShow #LSSC pic.twitter.com/pSYYjRX3uH — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) November 25, 2020

We’ll say this: It still might have been a tougher interview than Obama endures from many mainstream media reporters:

This wasn’t much different from a 60 Minutes interview 4 years ago, in manner or presentation. It’s kind of uncanny. https://t.co/2KprdTfyUB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2020

isn’t this more or less what toobin got in trouble for? https://t.co/K2NKnVb8Z3 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 25, 2020

LOL.

So, this is speaking Truth to Power… https://t.co/tQ5K8LkTn9 — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) November 25, 2020

The late-night “comedians” are so courageous these days. *Eye roll*

People like Colbert ultimately serve an identical purpose to “dear leader” propaganda in places like North Korea. Id fully expect to see a segment like this run there. https://t.co/xeF9F5LOLh — Eric Newbury 🎃 (@newbury_eric) November 25, 2020

Criiiiiiiiiinge 🤮 — Former President Elect Jack Langworthy (@NINAYOcom) November 25, 2020

This is one of those minutes where Colbert still looks like he’s playing a character — a pompous liberal character this time. But he’s not playing. He’s just a pompous liberal. https://t.co/SOFKLvasTt — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 25, 2020

So brave. So professional. — Blair “Turkey” McKee (@BlairDMckee) November 25, 2020

He should have booked a room first. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 25, 2020

I just threw up in my mouth. — ThanksGuyving Faux (@Faux_Guy_) November 25, 2020

Colbert could also write for The Economist if the late-night show thing doesn’t work out.

