https://www.dailywire.com/news/study-medias-suppression-of-8-issues-likely-swung-election-to-biden

A survey conducted of 1,750 Biden voters in seven swing states between November 9-18 found that the news media’s suppression of stories that would have hurt former Vice President Joe Biden’s electoral chances had such a significant effect that the suppression could have swung the election away from President Trump.

As Newsbusters reports, the Media Research Center asked The Polling Company to survey voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all states that were called for Biden, except North Carolina. The survey asked respondents what they knew about eight specific issues or stories that MRC felt the media had not adequately covered. The survey found that 17% of the Biden voters surveyed said they would not have voted for him had they known about at least one of the stories.

The eight issues were Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Biden, the financial allegations involving Biden’s son Hunter, the left-wing views of Senator Kamala Harris, the economic snapback from the coronavirus recession as jobs reports surged, the jump in economic growth, the historic peace agreements Trump helped foster between Israel and its Arab neighbors, America’s energy independence under Trump resulting in America becoming a net exporter of oil for the first time in September 2019, and the apparent success of Operation Warp Speed in developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

The survey found that 82% of Biden voters were unaware of at least one of the aforementioned issues. Here are the statistics for each issue:

Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations: 35.4% of the voters were unaware of the issue; 8.9% said they would have voted for Trump, a 3rd party candidate, not voting for any presidential candidate, or not voting at all. Newsbusters claims that was enough of an impact to potentially flip Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to Trump.

The Hunter Biden scandal: 45.1% of voters unaware; 9.4% says they would have switched their vote.

Kamala Harris’ leftism: 25.3% of Biden voters unaware; 4.1% says they would have changed their vote, enough to possibly flip Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to Trump, according to Newsbusters.

The pre-election jobs reports from June 5 to October 2: 39.4% unaware; 5.4% would have changed their vote; again possibly swinging Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to Trump.

The huge jump in economic growth: 49% unaware; 5.6% would have changed their votes, which could have impacted the final results of the same states.

The historic peace agreements with Israel and her Arab neighbors: 43.5% unaware; 5% would have switched.

Energy independence for America: 50.5% unaware; 5.8% would have switched.

The success of Operation Warp Speed: 36.1% of Biden voters unaware of administration’s role; 5.3% would have abandoned Biden.

Newsbusters concludes, “It’s important to note that not all of these voters would have switched to President Trump, of course (although about 6% of Biden’s voters say that’s exactly what they would have done). Just by choosing to abandon Biden, these voters would have handed all six of these states, and a second term, to the President — if the news media had properly informed them about the two candidates.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

